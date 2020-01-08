Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran minister tells US: 'Get the hell out of our region' after attacks

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
After Iran launched missile attacks on US targets in Iraq, the country's telecommunication minister tweeted: "Get the hell out of our region" in Iran's first official reaction to the attacks. Iran said it launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for killing Iran's Quds Force commander Qassim Suleimani.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Any such incident across the globe must be condemned Iran Minister on US airstrike

Any such incident across the globe must be condemned Iran Minister on US airstrike 01:21

 Any such incident across the globe must be condemned Iran Minister on US airstrike

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Takes Full Credit For Missile Attack On Base Housing US Forces [Video]Iran Takes Full Credit For Missile Attack On Base Housing US Forces

CBS4's Natalie Brand has more from DC.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:36Published

What Is Happening With Iran? [Video]What Is Happening With Iran?

Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday. This is in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Solemani's..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran minister tells U.S.: 'Get the hell out of our region' after attacks

After Iran launched missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq, the country's telecommunication minister tweeted: "Get the hell out of our region" in Iran's first...
Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimesReuters India

Pence Links Iran’s Soleimani to 9/11 Attacks

Pence Links Iran’s Soleimani to 9/11 AttacksVice President Mike Pence tweeted that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani "[a]ssisted in the clandestine travel to Afghanistan" of some of the terrorists who executed...
FactCheck.org Also reported by •Eurasia Review

Tweets about this

Growth_Lean

Lean Consultancy @Growth_Lean >> Iran minister tells U.S.: "Get the***out of our region" after attacks https://t.co/ScEZtL29zU… https://t.co/08q19RZVqX 2 hours ago

JohnRHouse1

John R House RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Iran’s telecommunication minister tweets telling the US: “Get the***out of our region” in Tehran’s first official rea… 2 hours ago

Santanu17087284

Santanu Halder Iran minister tells US: 'Get the***out of our region' after attacks https://t.co/N8HxGEZKeQ via @timesofindia 3 hours ago

Bharatmerimaa1

Bharatmerimaa Iran minister tells US: 'Get the***out of our region' after attacks https://t.co/8uNmSQtNtU via @timesofindia 4 hours ago

EarthBattles

Shaheed Qasim Sulemani RT @ReutersIran: Iran minister tells U.S.: 'Get the***out of our region' after attacks https://t.co/IoIlfEionS 4 hours ago

PradipB09391274

Pradip Bose Iran minister tells US: 'Get the***out of our region' after attacks https://t.co/ymxTV24zP3 via @timesofindia ok 6 hours ago

ClimateVerity

The Red Sari RT @RohitDhyani: #Iran minister tells U.S.: 'Get the***out of our region' after attacks #IranvsUSA #IranWar #Iranattack https://t.co/FH8… 6 hours ago

jourdanbb

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye RT @PHREUTERS: Iran minister tells U.S.: 'Get the***out of our region' after attacks https://t.co/Ihu1M6zYLT 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.