Iran minister tells US: 'Get the hell out of our region' after attacks

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

After Iran launched missile attacks on US targets in Iraq, the country's telecommunication minister tweeted: "Get the hell out of our region" in Iran's first official reaction to the attacks. Iran said it launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for killing Iran's Quds Force commander Qassim Suleimani. 👓 View full article

