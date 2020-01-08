Global  

DOJ Recommends Jail Time For Ex-Trump Adviser Michael Flynn

Newsy Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
DOJ Recommends Jail Time For Ex-Trump Adviser Michael FlynnWatch VideoThe Department of Justice is urging a judge to sentence President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn to jail.

On Tuesday, prosecutors filed a 33-page memo points to Flynn's "failure to accept responsibility" by attempting to change his guilty plea and to "his affirmative efforts to...
