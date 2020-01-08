Global  

Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Forces

Newsy Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. ForcesWatch VideoThe Pentagon said Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq Tuesday. 

According to the Defense Department's statement, the missiles "targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil." It said it...
News video: Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Forces

Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Forces 01:05

 White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely.

Iran Attacks Iraqi Base Housing U.S. Troops [Video]Iran Attacks Iraqi Base Housing U.S. Troops

In what is described as a “hard” retaliation, Iran’s government has fired a series of ballistic missiles. These missiles are aimed at military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops. This retaliation..

Missiles hit Al Asad air base [Video]Missiles hit Al Asad air base

Iran targets US troops stationed in Iraq

MSNBC Airs Baseless Iranian Propaganda About Dead US Soldiers

MSNBC gave airtime to baseless Iranian propaganda alleging the Islamic Republic had killed 30 American military members in missile attacks Tuesday night. Iran...
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

In what appears to be its first retaliation strike, Iran has claimed to have fired tens of ground-to-ground rockets at the Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq....
