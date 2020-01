Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoCurtis Flowers has been tried for murder six times by the same district attorney in Winona, Mississippi. Today, that DA, Doug Evans, has officially recused himself from Flowers' case after being widely criticized for his handling of it.



