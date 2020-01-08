Global  

Iran believed to possess more than 2,000 ballistic missiles, Pentagon officials say

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
United States defense officials believe Iran is still sitting on a stockpile of thousands of ballistic missiles and powerful munitions, following their Tuesday attack on American coalition forces in Iraq.
News video: Iran Fires Missiles At Iraqi Air Base Housing U.S. Troops

Iran Fires Missiles At Iraqi Air Base Housing U.S. Troops 02:29

 Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at an air base in Iraq where U.S. troops are housed; CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports.

Iran TV shows missiles fired at Iraqi air base [Video]Iran TV shows missiles fired at Iraqi air base

ran has launched an attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Tuesday (January 7), adding Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least..

Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops [Video]Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops

More than a dozen missiles have hit two airbases in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning, the Pentagon confirmed The attacks were located at the Al-Asad Airbase and Irbil Airbase in..

Iran launches missile strike against US in Iraq

Iran has launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces' are stationed in Iraq, the Pentagon said...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsySifyReutersOilPrice.com

Pentagon: ‘It Is Clear’ Iran Targeted Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Military With ‘More Than a Dozen’ Missiles

The Pentagon has issued a statement tonight saying that Iran launched "more than a dozen ballistic missiles" targeting "at least" two bases in Iraq housing U.S....
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsy

