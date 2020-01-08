ニュース集めるマン RT @haaretzcom: ■ Iran launches a dozen missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq ■ Trump tweets 'All is well!' ■ FAA issues emergency aviation restri… 15 minutes ago Adrian Lewis "FAA issues emergency restriction for Iraq, Iran, Persian Gulf airspace after Iran missile attacks" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/Ll1Zwm4i7A 19 minutes ago Karen Chestney FAA issues restriction of US flights over Iran, Iraq https://t.co/KhBLIbU4Rb 21 minutes ago カウンターディスカウントジャパン RT @daitojimari: FAA issues emergency restriction of US flights over Iran, Iraq – https://t.co/WtISYStOtd https://t.co/pMRskVo206 26 minutes ago questo non è un uovo RT @SciteCito: FAA issues emergency restriction for Iraq, Iran, Persian Gulf airspace after Iran missile attacks https://t.co/ZlyUe9MnAS #F… 28 minutes ago JuVi FAA issues emergency restriction for Iraq, Iran, Persian Gulf airspace after Iran missile attacks https://t.co/ZlyUe9MnAS #FoxNews 43 minutes ago しとらす＠京都 RT @AJEnglish: UPDATE: The US FAA issues emergency restriction for Gulf airspace, citing "potential for miscalculation or mis-identificatio… 1 hour ago Haaretz.com ■ Iran launches a dozen missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq ■ Trump tweets 'All is well!' ■ FAA issues emergency aviatio… https://t.co/F4Znhp2NG8 1 hour ago