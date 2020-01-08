Global  

FAA issues emergency restriction for Iraq, Iran, Persian Gulf airspace after Iran missile attacks

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The Federal Aviation Administration is restricting flights over Persian Gulf airspace in response to Iranian airstrikes that targeted two bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops Wednesday.
News video: FAA Issues Emergency Alert Following Iranian Missile Attack

FAA Issues Emergency Alert Following Iranian Missile Attack 00:23

 The Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order Tuesday telling U.S. pilots and airlines to avoid air space above Iran, Iraq and other areas of the Persian Gulf following an Iranian missile attack on U.S. bases.

Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran [Video]Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 180 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International..

Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News [Video]Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News

Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran airport kills 170 people, Iran launches missile attacks at US troops in Iraq, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel advisory to Indians..

Alert: FAA issues emergency restriction for Persian Gulf airspace, citing 'potential for miscalculation or mis-identification'

WASHINGTON (AP) — FAA issues emergency restriction for Persian Gulf airspace, citing 'potential for miscalculation or mis-identification'.
SeattlePI.com

Avoid Iran, Iraq, Gulf, Oman airspace: DGCA

India has “advised” its airlines to avoid overflying the airspace of Iran, Iraq and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, after the US Federal...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldPremium Times NigeriaJerusalem PostReuters

