US aircraft restricted from flying over Iraq, Iran, Arabian Gulf

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The emergency flight restrictions follow ballistic missile strikes Tuesday on two Iraqi bases that house US troops.
News video: Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News

Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News 03:44

 Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran airport kills 170 people, Iran launches missile attacks at US troops in Iraq, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel advisory to Indians in Iraq, Oil prices soar after Iran retaliation, Bharat Bandh observed across India, Deepika Padukone...

US FAA bans civilian aircraft from Iraq and Iran airspace following missile attack

US FAA bans civilian aircraft from Iraq and Iran airspace following missile attackThe FAA has issued an emergency flight restriction prohibiting civilian aircraft from entering the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf...
New Zealand Herald

US bans airlines from flying over Arabian Gulf, Iraq, Iran

Several non-US airlines had flights over parts of Iraq and Iran at the time.
Khaleej Times

