#KhiveThanksYouKamalaHarris OMG!!! Did ya'll read about the descriptoin of how the hairsytlist named Kevin Bacon was found murdered!!! Y'all,… https://t.co/tZs3keUzQz 47 minutes ago Moonlitegirl clickbait Kevin Bacon was murdered not the actor a guy named Kevin Bacon in Michigan https://t.co/H8hZ5HH4Ec 2 hours ago JBeezYBabY Heard a horrible story of a young gay named Kevin Bacon who met this old White guy on Grindr then got murdered AND… https://t.co/2xCcBUg2nV 10 hours ago Moonlitegirl This video was clickbait Kevin Bacon was murdered not the actor a guy named Kevin Bacon in Michigan https://t.co/H8hZ5HH4Ec 13 hours ago Baconised RT @tweetsfrom8thst: Sad/ironic story of cannibal victim named #Bacon. Worse yet #kevinBacon https://t.co/bWmHEKBBac https://t.co/O25xF6Y90g 14 hours ago Yacov Sad/ironic story of cannibal victim named #Bacon. Worse yet #kevinBacon https://t.co/bWmHEKBBac https://t.co/O25xF6Y90g 14 hours ago Monsters and Critics A young man named Kevin Bacon was recently murdered, catching the eye of his famous namesake @kevinbacon https://t.co/emQKiGlwDw 1 day ago Rudy Alvarez RT @lgbtqnation: The family of a murdered hairstylist - coincidentally named Kevin Bacon - receives a tribute message from the movie star h… 1 day ago