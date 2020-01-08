Global  

Man Named Kevin Bacon Was Murdered By His Grindr Date, Hung Upside Down, and Had His Testicles Eaten

eBaums World Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Man Named Kevin Bacon Was Murdered By His Grindr Date, Hung Upside Down, and Had His Testicles EatenGraphic details about the murder of a man named Kevin Bacon have emerged.
Recent related news from verified sources

Hair stylist Kevin Bacon murdered on Christmas Eve after meeting man on Grindr

A man has been charged over the murder of Michigan hair stylist Kevin Bacon, who he met on Grindr on Christmas Eve. Mark Latunski, 50, was charged on Monday with...
PinkNews

'Cannibal' arrested after killing, eating man named Kevin Bacon

'Cannibal' arrested after killing, eating man named Kevin BaconWarning: Graphic details A US man has been accused of committing a grisly murder and consuming some of his victim, after the two men met on dating app...
New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

psddluva4evah

#KhiveThanksYouKamalaHarris OMG!!! Did ya'll read about the descriptoin of how the hairsytlist named Kevin Bacon was found murdered!!! Y'all,… https://t.co/tZs3keUzQz 47 minutes ago

Moonlitegirl1

Moonlitegirl clickbait Kevin Bacon was murdered not the actor a guy named Kevin Bacon in Michigan https://t.co/H8hZ5HH4Ec 2 hours ago

JBeezYBabY_AvaB

JBeezYBabY Heard a horrible story of a young gay named Kevin Bacon who met this old White guy on Grindr then got murdered AND… https://t.co/2xCcBUg2nV 10 hours ago

Moonlitegirl1

Moonlitegirl This video was clickbait Kevin Bacon was murdered not the actor a guy named Kevin Bacon in Michigan https://t.co/H8hZ5HH4Ec 13 hours ago

baconised

Baconised RT @tweetsfrom8thst: Sad/ironic story of cannibal victim named #Bacon. Worse yet #kevinBacon https://t.co/bWmHEKBBac https://t.co/O25xF6Y90g 14 hours ago

tweetsfrom8thst

Yacov Sad/ironic story of cannibal victim named #Bacon. Worse yet #kevinBacon https://t.co/bWmHEKBBac https://t.co/O25xF6Y90g 14 hours ago

monstersandcrit

Monsters and Critics A young man named Kevin Bacon was recently murdered, catching the eye of his famous namesake @kevinbacon https://t.co/emQKiGlwDw 1 day ago

rudyfive

Rudy Alvarez RT @lgbtqnation: The family of a murdered hairstylist - coincidentally named Kevin Bacon - receives a tribute message from the movie star h… 1 day ago

