Iran Says Al-Asad Missile Strike Was Revenge For Soleimani, Demands US Withdrawal From Iraq

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran reportedly confirmed their missiles struck a US base in western Iraq, calling it revenge for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani and warning more strikes might be coming.

“The brave soldiers of IRGC’s aerospace unit have launched a successful attack with tens of ballistic...
News video: What Is Happening With Iran?

What Is Happening With Iran? 00:41

 Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday. This is in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Solemani's killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East, reports Reuters. Iranian people attended...

Missile strike a 'slap on the face' for U.S. - supreme leader [Video]Missile strike a 'slap on the face' for U.S. - supreme leader

Iran&apos;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Tehran&apos;s missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq were &quot;a slap on the face&quot; for the U.S., while..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published

Biden condemns Trump's Iran strike [Video]Biden condemns Trump's Iran strike

Former U.S. Vice President and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Tuesday in New York City strongly condemned the air strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:28Published


'World cannot afford war': U.S. Democrats respond to Iran missile strike

Democrats in the U.S. Congress and some of the party's presidential contenders warned on Tuesday about escalating conflict in the Middle East after Iran launched...
Searching for information on Iran's missile strike? Google, YouTube lean on trusted sources; Facebook doesn't

While Google and YouTube mostly turned to networks we know, Facebook pointed users to unknown sources after Iran missile attack in Iraq.
sksirajuddin

Syed K Sirajuddin US-Iran tensions LIVE UPDATES: Iran state media says 80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in missile strikes https://t.co/on3QoUenBo 55 minutes ago

VaishaliNarkar

vaishali narkar RT @IndianExpress: At least 80 "American terrorists" killed in missile strikes, says Iran state media. LIVE: https://t.co/Lr5SAympOF https… 2 hours ago

fantome_yoma

Fantôme New war word is "provocation". Would it be said that Iran sent a missile into a US AL_Asad base, to kill a marine?,… https://t.co/rOG746g0mj 2 hours ago

NIZAMULHUDA313

madrasanizamulhuda US-Iran tensions LIVE UPDATES: Iran state media says 80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in missile strikes US-Iran ten… https://t.co/wtOCSBBC91 2 hours ago

Satyanewshi

Chayan Chatterjee IRAN MEDIA CLAIMS 80 American soldiers killed in Al Asad air base in Iraq https://t.co/WrMPPi1szc 2 hours ago

Lior_Brownstein

Lior Brownstein RT @AaronMehta: Latest story: Pentagon says no casualties. Source on the ground says Al Asad airbase was "punished," but no official damage… 2 hours ago

gauravhitm89

Gaurav Thakur 80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in missile strikes, says Iran state media https://t.co/ywmqqlY5dJ 3 hours ago

