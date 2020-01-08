Iran Says Al-Asad Missile Strike Was Revenge For Soleimani, Demands US Withdrawal From Iraq

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )





“The brave soldiers of IRGC’s aerospace unit have launched a successful attack with tens of ... The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran reportedly confirmed their missiles struck a US base in western Iraq, calling it revenge for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani and warning more strikes might be coming.“The brave soldiers of IRGC’s aerospace unit have launched a successful attack with tens of ballistic 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend