Elizabeth Warren calls on Trump to 'de-escalate' with Iran

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Democratic White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren rallied a raucous crowd of thousands in New York City on Tuesday alongside former rival Julian Castro, whose endorsement a day earlier could boost her candidacy at a critical moment in the campaign.
News video: Warren secures endorsement from ex-rival Castro

Warren secures endorsement from ex-rival Castro 01:56

 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren won the backing on Monday of former rival Julian Castro, putting the only Latino candidate in the 2020 Democratic field on her side just weeks ahead of the first nominating contest. Colette Luke has more.

Elizabeth Warren Lands Endorsement From Julián Castro [Video]Elizabeth Warren Lands Endorsement From Julián Castro

Elizabeth Warren Lands 2020 Endorsement From Julián Castro. Castro, a former U.S. Housing Secretary, ended his bid for president just days ago. There's one candidate I see who's unafraid to fight..

Duration: 01:03

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren [Video]Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren

Julián Castro has endorsed Elizabeth Warren.

Duration: 03:30


Democratic presidential contender Warren calls on Trump to 'de-escalate' with Iran

Democratic White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren rallied a raucous crowd of thousands in New York City on Tuesday alongside former rival Julian Castro, whose...
Reuters

Elizabeth Warren: Reasonable Question to Ask Why Trump Took Action on Iran Now Amid Impeachment

Senator and 2020 presidential candidate *Elizabeth Warren* said this morning that there's a reasonable question of why President *Donald Trump* took action to...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.comHaaretzWorldNews

Tweets about this

SauloLuther

Holger G. Armas @washingtonpost Trump calls Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas' at event honoring Native Americans. https://t.co/DUezNZocoD 28 minutes ago

techami31

techami31 Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren calls on Donald Trump to #39;de-escalate#39; with Iran https://t.co/R516nOkyGl 42 minutes ago

techami31

techami31 Elizabeth Warren calls on Trump to 'de-escalate' with Iran https://t.co/gTLWim0Dqz 42 minutes ago

SauloLuther

Holger G. Armas @Malinowski Trump calls Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas' at event honoring Native Americans. https://t.co/DUezNZocoD 43 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren calls on Donald Trump to #39;de-escalate#39; with Iran… https://t.co/zI8CHuRDxs 1 hour ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren calls on Donald Trump to #39;de-escalate#39; with Iran https://t.co/XsSh6eYZpz 2 hours ago

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren calls on Trump to ‘de-escalate’ with Iran – Times of India https://t.co/vk7q8wtRU9 2 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Elizabeth Warren calls on Trump to 'de-escalate' with Iran https://t.co/uFXwg5jNh9 https://t.co/cKnBMaByrJ 2 hours ago

