Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ukrainian plane carrying 180 passengers crashed outside Tehran airport: Iran state media

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 people -- including both passengers and crew -- crashed Wednesday morning shortly after takeoff near the airport in the capital city of Tehran, according to Iranian state-run television.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Ukrainian Airliner Crashes After Reportedly Leaving Tehran Airport

Ukrainian Airliner Crashes After Reportedly Leaving Tehran Airport 00:26

 A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday near an airport in the capital, Tehran, state TV reported. There was no immediate word on casualties.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ukrainian Plane Goes Down In Iran [Video]Ukrainian Plane Goes Down In Iran

The plane carrying 180 people crashed near Tehran Airport.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:26Published

Ukrainian Plane With 180 On Board Crashes In Tehran [Video]Ukrainian Plane With 180 On Board Crashes In Tehran

Iranian State TV is reporting that a Ukrainian airplane has crashed in Iran. It was carrying 180 passengers and crew.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'The plane is on fire': Ukrainian airline crashes near Tehran airport

Iranian state TV reports Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near an airport in the capital, Tehran.
The Age Also reported by •BBC NewsJapan TodayCBC.caNew Zealand HeraldHaaretzIndependentFrance 24Reuters

Iranian state TV: missiles launched at US bases

Iran state TV says Tehran has launched "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base housing US troops, over America's killing of a top...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.