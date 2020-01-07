Global  

Iran: Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 180 people crashes near Tehran, say officials

Independent Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A Boeing passenger plane has crashed near Tehran, hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two US-Iraqi airbases in Iraq.
News video: Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard

Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard 00:59

 TEHRAN, IRAN — A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues. According to FlightRadar24, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 took off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport at 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday. It was bound for...

Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran killing 176 [Video]Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran killing 176

A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran early on Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing all 176 people on board. Joe Davies reports.

Ukrainian airline involved in Iran crash says plane was one of its best [Video]Ukrainian airline involved in Iran crash says plane was one of its best

The president of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) has offered his &quot;deep condolences&quot; to relatives of the 176 people killed when one of its planes crashed on Wednesday, shortly..

Aftermath of Ukrainian passenger plane crash in Iran

Officials say there were more than 170 people on board the Ukrainian Boeing-737 and that none survived.
BBC News

News24.com | All 170 aboard crashed Ukrainian plane dead: Iran

All 170 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed after taking off from Tehran were killed, Iran's Red Crescent has said.
News24

