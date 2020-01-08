Global  

Iran and the US: Months of escalating tensions

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Tensions between Iran and the United States have been steadily escalating for months. After a US strike killed a top Iranian commander last week and Iran launched retaliation strikes on Wednesday, here is a review:
News video: The rising tensions between the US and Iran explained

The rising tensions between the US and Iran explained 01:44

 Tensions have continued to rise between the United States and Iran following the death of Iran's most powerful military commander. Here's an explanation of what's happened over the past few days.

