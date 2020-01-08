Global  

Japan halts trial of man accused of killing 19 disabled people

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The trial of a man accused of stabbing to death 19 disabled people at a care home in 2016 was interrupted on Wednesday after the man seemed to put something in his mouth, started struggling with court officials and lay on the floor writhing.
Recent related news from verified sources

Trial of Japanese man accused of killing 19 disabled people broken off

The trial of a man accused of stabbing to death 19 disabled people at a care home in 2016 in one of post-war Japan's worst mass killings went into recess on...
Reuters

Japan: Man who stabbed 19 disabled people scuffles with officials in court after appearing to put something in mouth

Satoshi Uematsu had only just started standing trial over 19 deaths in care home for disabled
Independent


