Boeing 737-800 crashes in Iran with at least 170 people on board
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () A Boeing 737 jet carrying at least 170 people crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff due to technical problems, according to local media reports. State television reported that the plane crashed at 6:22 a.m. local time. It said four helicopters and 22 ambulances had been sent to the crash site, but severe fire was hampering […]
Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran airport kills 170 people, Iran launches missile attacks at US troops in Iraq, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel advisory to Indians..
Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday. This is in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Solemani's..
A Ukraine International Airlines 737-800 crashed just minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport in Iran on Wednesday morning; there were nearly 180 people on... Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times
