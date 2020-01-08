Global  

Boeing 737-800 crashes in Iran with at least 170 people on board

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A Boeing 737 jet carrying at least 170 people crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff due to technical problems, according to local media reports. State television reported that the plane crashed at 6:22 a.m. local time. It said four helicopters and 22 ambulances had been sent to the crash site, but severe fire was hampering […]
News video: Ukrainian Plane With 180 On Board Crashes In Tehran

Ukrainian Plane With 180 On Board Crashes In Tehran 00:17

 Iranian State TV is reporting that a Ukrainian airplane has crashed in Iran. It was carrying 180 passengers and crew.

Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran airport kills 170 people, Iran launches missile attacks at US troops in Iraq, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel advisory to Indians..

Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran airport kills 170 people, Iran launches missile attacks at US troops in Iraq, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel advisory to Indians..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:44Published

What Is Happening With Iran? [Video]What Is Happening With Iran?

Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday. This is in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Solemani's..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published


BREAKING: Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Just After Takeoff from Iran’s Tehran Airport, Killing as Many as 170 People

A Ukraine International Airlines 737-800 crashed just minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport in Iran on Wednesday morning; there were nearly 180 people on...
