Boeing 737-800 crashes in Iran with at least 170 people on board

Saagar RT @spectatorindex: Iran, today. - Fired missiles at US base in Iraq - Threatened to strike locations in Israel and the UAE - Qassem Sol… 3 seconds ago Cat News Catalonia 🌍📢 #IRAN This is video with Boeing 737 plane with 180 people crashes in Iran this night... ▣ #Airplane ▣… https://t.co/n53NcdNzsa 6 seconds ago likkel_Nam RT @SkyNews: Everyone on board a Ukrainian Boeing 737 died when it crashed shortly after take off from Iran's airport, according to the cou… 7 seconds ago Aerospatium RT @f_potkin: Reuters: UKRAINIAN BOEING 737 WITH 180 ABOARD CRASHES DUE TO TECHNICAL PROBLEMS AFTER TAKE-OFF FROM IRAN'S IMAM KHOMEINI AIR… 8 seconds ago Aissatou: Mochi Day🐣🤙🏾: I💜U3000 RT @crypt0e: @Breaking911 Iran, today. - Fired missiles at US base in Iraq - Threatened to strike locations in Israel and the UAE - Qass… 13 seconds ago WeStillCare RT @business: Iran plane crash latest: - Boeing 737-800 jet crashed shortly after takeoff, local media says - Plane was headed for Ukraine… 16 seconds ago Eli. RT @washingtonpost: Ukraine-bound Boeing passenger plane with at least 170 people onboard crashes in Iran https://t.co/tysZmCoQCk 19 seconds ago Jacob Paap ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Ukrainian Airlines Boeing 737 with 170 aboard crashes in Tehran hours after Iran's attack on US bases - sparking sp… https://t.co/D3hN3W0JNH 22 seconds ago