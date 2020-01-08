Global  

US Senate leader ready to pass impeachment trial rules without Democrats

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
"We have the votes, once the impeachment trial has begun, to pass a resolution (setting up) what could best be described as a phase one," that lays out arguments of the prosecution and defense, and a period of written questions by senators, McConnell said. No action can be taken, though, until House Speaker Nancy Pelosi transmits the articles of impeachment -- one for abuse of power, the other for obstruction of Congress -- to the Senate.
 The Senate majority leader said he won't make any moves until the House officially sends over the two articles of impeachment.

