Finablr says ransomware behind Travelex cyberattack, no financial hit to group

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Finablr Plc said on Wednesday its foreign exchange firm Travelex had confirmed that a software virus that forced it to take its systems offline at the end of December was a ransomware known as Sodinokibi.
Recent related news from verified sources

Forex firm Travelex says ransomware behind last week's cyberattack

Travelex said on Tuesday a ransomware attack led to its systems being taken offline last week and the foreign exchange company does not expect any material...
Reuters

