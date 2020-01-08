Finablr says ransomware behind Travelex cyberattack, no financial hit to group Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Finablr Plc said on Wednesday its foreign exchange firm Travelex had confirmed that a software virus that forced it to take its systems offline at the end of December was a ransomware known as Sodinokibi. 👓 View full article

