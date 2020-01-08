Iran: 50 killed in stampede during Oasim Soleimani's funeral

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

*Tehran:* A stampede erupted on Tuesday at a funeral procession for Qasem Soleimani, killing 50 people and injuring 213 others, state television reported. "The number of those killed in this accident has topped 50. Most of them are men," Pirhossein Koulivand, the chief of the regional forensics office was quoted as saying by the... 👓 View full article

