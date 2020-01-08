Iran: 50 killed in stampede during Oasim Soleimani's funeral
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () *Tehran:* A stampede erupted on Tuesday at a funeral procession for Qasem Soleimani, killing 50 people and injuring 213 others, state television reported. "The number of those killed in this accident has topped 50. Most of them are men," Pirhossein Koulivand, the chief of the regional forensics office was quoted as saying by the...
President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper came out Tuesday to rationalize the administration's decision to authorize a strike that killed top..
Dozens of people were killed in a stampede as mourners packed the streets of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani's hometown of Kerman. Tehran is looking at a number of scenarios to avenge his death,..