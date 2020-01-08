Global  

> >

Iran: 50 killed in stampede during Oasim Soleimani's funeral

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
*Tehran:* A stampede erupted on Tuesday at a funeral procession for Qasem Soleimani, killing 50 people and injuring 213 others, state television reported. "The number of those killed in this accident has topped 50. Most of them are men," Pirhossein Koulivand, the chief of the regional forensics office was quoted as saying by the...
News video: Stampede in Iran During Soleimani's Funeral Kills at Least 56

Stampede in Iran During Soleimani's Funeral Kills at Least 56 01:02

 Stampede in Iran During Soleimani's Funeral Kills at Least 56. The stampede occurred during the funeral procession for Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in his hometown Kerman. . Iranian state TV also reported at least 213 injuries as a result of the stampede. More than a million people attended a similar...

At least 35 killed, 48 injured in stampede during General Qassem Soleimani's funeral ceremony in Iran

Iranian state television on Tuesday (January 7) reported that 35 people have been killed and 48 others injured in a stampede during the funeral ceremony of...
Zee News

Iran: Stampede At Soleimani Funeral Kills Dozens

A stampede at the funeral Tuesday for top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani killed at least 40 people and injured more than 200 others, Iranian state...
Eurasia Review

