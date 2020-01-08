63 Canadians and three Britons among dead in Iran plane crash - report
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Ukraine's foreign minister says that Iranian, Canadian, Ukrainian, Swedish, Afghan, British and German nationals were killed in the Ukrainian plane crash just outside Tehran.Foreign Minister Vadim Prystaiko said after Wednesday's...
A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 180 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, the...