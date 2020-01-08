Global  

63 Canadians and three Britons among dead in Iran plane crash - report

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
63 Canadians and three Britons among dead in Iran plane crash - reportUkraine's foreign minister says that Iranian, Canadian, Ukrainian, Swedish, Afghan, British and German nationals were killed in the Ukrainian plane crash just outside Tehran.
News video: Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran 01:26

 A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 180 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, the...

BREAKING: Ukraine releases manifest of all passengers killed in Iran plane crash

Most of the victims were Iranians at 82; followed by Canadians who were 63. Ukrainians, Swedes, Afghans, Britons and Germans were also onboard. The post...
Premium Times Nigeria

Iran crash: Three British nationals among dead in Ukrainian plane crash

They were on board the flight to Kyiv which crashed in Iran just after take-off.
BBC News


