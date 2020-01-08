Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'It is very unnerving': Mysterious drones flying over Colorado prompt investigation

Independent Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Unexplained sightings draw attention from FBI and US military officials
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local law enforcement agencies, feds create task force to unravel Colorado drone mystery [Video]Local law enforcement agencies, feds create task force to unravel Colorado drone mystery

Local law enforcement agencies from eastern Colorado and several federal agencies will launch a task force to try and find out who is operating the mysterious drones seen flying at night in the area in..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:34Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.