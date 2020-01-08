Netanyahu warns of 'resounding blow' if Iran attacks Israel
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, after an Iranian missile strike on US-led forces in Iraq, that Israel would hit back hard against anyone who attacked his country. Netanyahu reiterated his praise for US President Donald Trump for the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani last week, calling it a bold move.
