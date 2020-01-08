Global  

Iran Fires Missiles On Military Bases Housing U.S. Troops In Iraq

NPR Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Iran launched ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq, targeting at least two military bases. Last week Iran's top general was killed in a U.S. drone strike.
News video: Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops

Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops 02:40

 Iran has launched missile strikes against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani five days ago; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Esme Murphy Unpacks The Latest In Iran [Video]Esme Murphy Unpacks The Latest In Iran

Iran attacked two military bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops, one base is in Erbil, the other is the Al-Asad Air Base, Esme Murphy reports (3:32). WCCO Mid-Morning - January 8, 2020

Iran retaliates with 'slap in the face' missile strike on U.S. troops [Video]Iran retaliates with 'slap in the face' missile strike on U.S. troops

Iran has fired missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of top commander Qassem Soleimani last week. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called it &apos;a slap in the..

Iran's supreme leader says missile strike a 'slap on the face' for U.S.

Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. killing of an Iranian general, raising the...
CBC.ca

France condemns Iranian strikes

France expressed its condemnation on Wednesday of the Iranian strikes, after Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, in...
Reuters Also reported by •Bangkok Post

