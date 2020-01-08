Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Live: Fugitive Carlos Ghosn gives first press conference since Japan escape

France 24 Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan, is holding a press conference in Beirut on Wednesday afternoon. This is the first time in over a year that Ghosn has spoken to the press.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech

Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech 01:15

 International fugitive and former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to deliver a press conference on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a spokesperson is calling the new Japanese arrest warrant issued for his wife, Carole Ghosn, "pathetic." Matthew Larotonda reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech [Video]Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech

International fugitive and former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to deliver a press conference on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a spokesperson is calling the new Japanese arrest warrant issued for his..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

Ghosn took bullet train to Osaka en route to Lebanon: Kyodo. [Video]Ghosn took bullet train to Osaka en route to Lebanon: Kyodo.

Media reports in Japan say Carlos Ghosn, the ousted Nissan boss who is now the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, began his astonishing escape from the country on a bullet train before fleeing to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Carlos Ghosn to hold first press conference since daring escape from Japan — live coverage


FT.com

Ghosn to hold first press conference since escape from Japan — live


FT.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

burpbbpy

Andrew Lampe RT @nytimes: For the first time since he fled Japan more than a week ago, the fugitive ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn shared his side of t… 6 seconds ago

savan_cem

Cem Savan RT @France24_en: Live: Fugitive Carlos Ghosn gives first press conference since Japan escape https://t.co/QDhM5LdM7W https://t.co/EJSwroAdBl 2 minutes ago

mbm06

mxolisi mthimkhulu RT @cnnbrk: Former auto chief and fugitive Carlos Ghosn speaks to reporters in Beirut in his first major public appearance since his stunni… 2 minutes ago

France24_en

FRANCE 24 English Live: Fugitive Carlos Ghosn gives first press conference since Japan escape https://t.co/QDhM5LdM7W https://t.co/EJSwroAdBl 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.