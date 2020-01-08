Global  

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario

CTV News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Someone who bought a Lotto Max ticket in the Greater Toronto Area is waking up $70-million richer after winning the biggest prize in Canadian history.
$1 Million-Winning Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Sold At Langhorne Wawa [Video]$1 Million-Winning Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Sold At Langhorne Wawa

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $1 million-winning Max-A-Million Scratch-Off ticket was sold at the Wawa on 132 Oxford Valley Rd. in Langhorne. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:19Published

Who is mystery winner of $2.4 million Missouri Lotto jackpot? [Video]Who is mystery winner of $2.4 million Missouri Lotto jackpot?

The winner of a $2.4 million Missouri Lotto jackpot is still a mystery. The winning ticket was sold in Blue Springs.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:15Published


$70 million Lotto Max jackpot, largest ever in Canada, up for grabs Friday

A record $70 million Lotto Max prize is up for grabs tonight for the first draw of 2020.
CP24

Winning ticket for $70M Lotto Max jackpot sold in Brampton

The largest lottery prize ever awarded in the country’s history belongs to a Lotto Max ticket-holder in the GTA.
CP24


brandongonez

Brandon Gonez Did you hear? The single winning ticket for the largest lotto prize ($70 Million) in Canadian history was purchased… https://t.co/Ioerrp7IEL 1 minute ago

MrDRadio

Mr. D Radio RT @915theBeat: The winning ticket was sold in Brampton. -Max Million winners in: Brampton, Hamilton, Niagara Region, Oshawa, Ottawa and P… 5 minutes ago

915theBeat

91.5 The Beat The winning ticket was sold in Brampton. -Max Million winners in: Brampton, Hamilton, Niagara Region, Oshawa, Otta… https://t.co/XnEglbgphc 6 minutes ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Winning ticket for $70M Lotto Max jackpot sold in Brampton, Ont. - Global News - https://t.co/fZ8wDviXoT 6 minutes ago

LitjFoxn

Daniel Andersen @CrazzyCanuckk Soooo.. Fulltime streamer, or does @ChanningWard end up in Europe? https://t.co/gmAWCzgpT7 7 minutes ago

AlsFastball

Al Doran RT @CityNews: Make sure to check your ticket because you could be the big winner. https://t.co/nnLVSsczdv 9 minutes ago

Sivaa

jojo siva RT @CTVOttMornLive: UPDATE: Winning $70 million Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton. One MaxMillions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Ott… 9 minutes ago

MiddleFingerzUp

Ace Boogie. RT @NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: The winning ticket for the record-breaking $70 million LOTTO MAX jackpot was sold in #Brampton11 minutes ago

