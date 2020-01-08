Global  

Iran leader describes strike as "slap in the face" for America

CBS News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Iran's leadership says the overnight strikes on bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq were retaliation for the killing of Qassem Suleimani, who was buried Tuesday night. Iran's supreme leader described the strikes as a “slap in the face” of America. Elizabeth Palmer reports from Iran’s capital.
News video: Ali Khamenei calls Iran strike a 'slap in the face of US'| OneIndia News

Ali Khamenei calls Iran strike a 'slap in the face of US'| OneIndia News 04:05

 Iran says '80 American terrorists dead' in airstrike on US troops, Ali Khamenei says strike is a slap in the face of America, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel advisory to Indians in Iraq, Oil prices soar after Iran retaliation, 176 dead in Ukraine plane crash,...

Bharat Bandh: Violent clashes erupted in West Bengal's Malda, buses & police vehicle torched [Video]Bharat Bandh: Violent clashes erupted in West Bengal's Malda, buses & police vehicle torched

JAVADEKAR CALRIFIES AS BJP LEADERS SLAM DEEPIKA'S JNU MOVE, AIR INDIA TO KEEP OFF IRAN AIRSPACE AMID TENSION IN MIDDLE EAST, BHARAT BANDH: VIOLENT CLASHES IN MALDA, JNUSU PRESIDENT AISHE GHOSH FILES..

Iran retaliates with 'slap in the face' missile strike on U.S. troops [Video]Iran retaliates with 'slap in the face' missile strike on U.S. troops

Iran has fired missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of top commander Qassem Soleimani last week. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called it &apos;a slap in the..

Iran's supreme leader says missile strike a 'slap on the face' for U.S.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Tehran's missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq were "a slap on the face" for the United...
Reuters

Iran's missile attack 'slap on face' of US, its troops should leave region: Iranian leader Ali Khamenei

Iranian state television said Iran had fired 15 missiles at US targets. The US military said at least two Iraqi facilities hosting US-led coalition personnel...
Zee News Also reported by •Sify

