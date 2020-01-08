Iran leader describes strike as "slap in the face" for America
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Iran's leadership says the overnight strikes on bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq were retaliation for the killing of Qassem Suleimani, who was buried Tuesday night. Iran's supreme leader described the strikes as a “slap in the face” of America. Elizabeth Palmer reports from Iran’s capital.
Iran says '80 American terrorists dead' in airstrike on US troops, Ali Khamenei says strike is a slap in the face of America, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel advisory to Indians in Iraq, Oil prices soar after Iran retaliation, 176 dead in Ukraine plane crash,...