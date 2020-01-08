Global  

US military had advance warning of Iranian ballistic missile attack, officials say

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
U.S. military officials were warned about Iran’s pending ballistic missile strike “when the air defense systems went active,” shortly before the attack was launched, a U.S. official in Baghdad told Fox News on Wednesday.
News video: Tensions rise with Iran

Tensions rise with Iran 02:55

 NEWS: Nevada leaders and foreign policy experts respond to Iranian missile attack.

