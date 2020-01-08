Global  

Iran plane crash: Ukraine International Airlines plane crash kills all 176 people on board

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Iran plane crash: Ukraine International Airlines plane crash kills all 176 people on boardIran's aviation authority said it would not hand over to Americans the recovered black boxes of a Boeing 737 that crashed on Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew."We will not give the black boxes to the manufacturer (Boeing)...
News video: Iran ‘Likely’ Shot Down Passenger Jet

Iran ‘Likely’ Shot Down Passenger Jet 00:35

 U.S. intelligence officials say it is “highly likely” Iran shot down a passenger jet by accident, killing all 167 people on board.

San Diego student killed in Iran plane crash [Video]San Diego student killed in Iran plane crash

A San Diego student has been named among those killed when an international flight bound for Ukraine crashed in Iran.

New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran [Video]New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Eyewitness videos from the aftermath of the Ukrainian Airlines crash that killed 176 people on board, filmed on January 8th, were shared anonymously with Reuters.

What do we know about the Iran plane crash?

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.
Iran plane crash: Airliner 'was trying to return to airport'

All 176 people on board were killed when the plane crashed in Tehran's airport.
