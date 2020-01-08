President Trump Makes First Public Statement After Iran Missile Attack

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch Video"As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," President Trump said.



That was the first public comment from President Donald Trump after the Iranian



That attack targeted two air bases in Iraq that house U.S. and... Watch Video"As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," President Trump said.That was the first public comment from President Donald Trump after the Iranian missile attack Tuesday in Iraq.That attack targeted two air bases in Iraq that house U.S. and 👓 View full article

