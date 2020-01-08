Global  

President Trump Makes First Public Statement After Iran Missile Attack

Newsy Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
President Trump Makes First Public Statement After Iran Missile AttackWatch Video"As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," President Trump said. 

That was the first public comment from President Donald Trump after the Iranian missile attack Tuesday in Iraq. 

That attack targeted two air bases in Iraq that house U.S. and...
President Trump Makes First Public Statement After Iran Missile Attack

President Trump Makes First Public Statement After Iran Missile Attack 01:31

 In a public address Wednesday morning, President Trump defended the airstrike that killed a top Iranian military official.

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation. President Donald Trump made the televised address from the White House, following Iran's missile attack upon two..

Internet Is Confused By How Trump Pronounced 'Tolerated' In His Speech

President Trump held a media briefing.

Donald Trump says 'all is well' in Middle East after Iran missile attack on US bases

US President Donald Trump says "all is well" after Iran fired "more than a dozen" missiles at US airbases in Iraq.
Trump announces new economic sanctions on Iran after missile attack

Trump announces new economic sanctions on Iran after missile attackIran is believed to have deliberately sought to avoid US military casualties in missile strikes on bases housing American troops in Iraq. ;
