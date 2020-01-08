Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Ugly Betty’ co-creator Silvio Horta dies in Miami at 45

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Award-winning producer Silvio Horta, who was acclaimed for creating the hit series “Ugly Betty” with actress Salma Hayek, has died. He was 45. The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner said Wednesday that based on the investigation Horta died by suicide at a Miami hotel on Tuesday. The Cuban-American producer and screenwriter is credited […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Ugly Betty' Creator Silvio Horta Dead at 45

'Ugly Betty' Creator Silvio Horta Dead at 45 00:55

 'Ugly Betty' Creator Silvio Horta Dead at 45. According to Variety, Horta's body was found dead in a Miami motel room from an apparent suicide on Tuesday, Jan. 8. 'Ugly Betty' star America Ferrera took to Instagram confirming news of Horta's death. I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Ugly Betty' creator dead from reported s*uicide [Video]'Ugly Betty' creator dead from reported s*uicide

The creator of hit US comedy Ugly Betty, which turned lead actress America Ferrara into a star, has reportedly been found dead from a suspected s*icide.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The gay creator of Ugly Betty, Silvio Horta, has reportedly died by suicide, aged just 45-years-old

The gay creator of the iconic TV show Ugly Betty has died at just 45 years old, in what is rumoured to be a suicide. According to Variety, Silvio Horta was found...
PinkNews Also reported by •The WrapJust JaredSeattle TimesMid-DayTMZ.comE! Online

Silvio Horta Dead at 45 of Apparent Suicide, 'Ugly Betty' Cast Grieving

*America Ferrera* is 'heartbroken' and Vanessa Williams is 'still in shock' after learning of the tragic passing of the 'Ugly Betty' creator, who died of an...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

IvankaVic16

Ivanka ☉ RT @10Daily: The 'Ugly Betty' creator was found dead in a Miami hotel on Tuesday. https://t.co/sjAxD5H4Vi 21 seconds ago

Frances___J

Frances RT @EW: Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta dies at 45 https://t.co/yngDTi6kUH 3 minutes ago

TexomasHomepage

Texoma's Homepage Award-winning producer Silvio Horta, who was acclaimed for creating the hit series “Ugly Betty,” has died. He was 4… https://t.co/ihc3tEf6JJ 4 minutes ago

xscoutie

Riki🌈🇨🇦🇺🇸🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @cnnbrk: The family of "Ugly Betty" creator Silvio Horta releases a statement confirming his death, saying he struggled "with addiction… 5 minutes ago

Shelgas

Dark to Light RT @_Mona_Bella: Another #Hollywood suicide. Silvio Horta, ‘Ugly Betty’ Creator Found Dead In Miami In Apparent Suicide https://t.co/BN8… 6 minutes ago

EnterpriserSTE

EnterpriserSuite New #EnterpriserSuite story: Silvio Horta: 5 Things To Know About ‘Ugly Betty’ Creator https://t.co/Qg5dFtQihC #news #videos #gossip 7 minutes ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta ‘could never keep up with his own success’, says producer https://t.co/Uvz5aNNuPc https://t.co/Mhln6HFW8l 9 minutes ago

voiceofbrennon

Brennon Gurley KLTV RT @KLTV7: Award-winning producer Silvio Horta, who was acclaimed for creating the hit series “Ugly Betty” with actress Salma Hayek, has di… 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.