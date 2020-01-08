New York City pulls 300 Bombardier subway cars, citing safety concerns

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has pulled roughly 300 brand new subway cars from service over a safety concern. New York City Transit Authority CEO Andy Byford said Wednesday two recent incidents “raised questions about the reliable operation of a door mechanism” on the new Bombardier...
With parents working longer hours, some New York City lawmakers are pushing for universal after school programs. Co-sponsor of the bill, Councilman Ben Kallos,...
