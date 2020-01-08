Global  

New York City pulls 300 Bombardier subway cars, citing safety concerns

CTV News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The head of New York City's transit authority says it has pulled nearly 300 newly delivered subway cars made by Bombardier Inc. due to safety concerns.
News video: 300 Brand New Subway Cars Pulled From Service Over Safety Concern

300 Brand New Subway Cars Pulled From Service Over Safety Concern 00:25

 The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has pulled roughly 300 brand new subway cars from service over a safety concern. New York City Transit Authority CEO Andy Byford said Wednesday two recent incidents “raised questions about the reliable operation of a door mechanism” on the new Bombardier...

NYPD Probed For Possible Racial Bias In Subway Fare Policing

New York City's policing of subway fare beaters is drawing scrutiny from the state’s attorney general for possible racial bias.
CBS 2

New York City Lawmakers Push For Universal After School Programs

With parents working longer hours, some New York City lawmakers are pushing for universal after school programs. Co-sponsor of the bill, Councilman Ben Kallos,...
CBS 2 Also reported by •Team TalkReuters India

bluemondayrick

JackTorrance @stoikos_steve No kidding The family still runs this POS right? Here, laugh at this: https://t.co/vlmmahByoL 2 hours ago

NelsonJr323

Nelson P⚡️ 'Bombardier sold us lemons': New York City pulls 300 of company's subway cars from service over door glitches https://t.co/CTv8ajpFfK 3 hours ago

MyWpgExperience

Remy A. 🇨🇦 (Downtown Winnipeg) Maybe it's finally time for the Federal and Quebec Governments to stop their seemingly continued funding of this mi… https://t.co/Yi6b7QYC9S 11 hours ago

REITCanada

REIT Canada [Urban-ism] ... about that commute, expect it to be longer, smellier and more crowded seeing as the other corrupt a… https://t.co/fw4QzhrZfg 3 days ago

whiskeyridge

whiskeyridge @cathmckenna @NYCTSubway Are you there to apologize or reimburse NYC transit for inferior Bombardier lemons? https://t.co/aMQaAcjxFu 3 days ago

EternalEnvision

Eternal Envision New York City pulls 300 Bombardier subway cars, citing safety concerns https://t.co/WNLnIDqfAT https://t.co/TVbwyEGori 3 days ago

AnarchistEgghed

Anarchist Egghead RT @nationalpost: 'Bombardier sold us lemons': New York City pulls 300 of company's subway cars from service over door glitches https://t.c… 4 days ago

EzeAerozolz

Son Of CBD Oil New York City pulls 300 Bombardier subway cars, citing safety concerns https://t.co/olI6AQZAqB https://t.co/b5atrTBcq5 4 days ago

