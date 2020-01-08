Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

U.S.-Iran distrust looms over Tehran air crash investigation

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The crash of a U.S.-built airliner in Iran with the loss of 176 lives looks set to strain fragile international protocols on co-operation in air disaster investigations at a time when the United States and Iran are mired in confrontation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard 02:02

 Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead [Video]Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead. A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m. local time in Iran on Wednesday. . All 176 passengers..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard [Video]Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard

TEHRAN, IRAN — A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues. According to FlightRadar24, Ukraine International Airlines Flight..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

All 176 On Board Ukrainian Plane Killed In Iran Crash

All 176 on board an Ukrainian Boeing-737 plane have died in a mid-air crash in Iran's capital Tehran after day break Wednesday. Ukraine International Airline's...
RTTNews Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.com

Canada's Trudeau says will ensure 'thorough investigation' of plane crash in Iran

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that the government will reach out to international partners to ensure that the crash of a Ukrainian...
Reuters Also reported by •CP24

Tweets about this

CometsMum

🇨🇦 #CPC cn't hv my name RT @MiddleEastMnt: US-Iran distrust looms over Tehran air crash investigation https://t.co/3cgcQRhnLf https://t.co/1KnzXVqq6s 2 minutes ago

ikluft

Ian Kluft RT @ReutersAero: U.S.-Iran distrust looms over Tehran air crash investigation https://t.co/TrfD06ewbK 4 minutes ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News U.S.-Iran distrust looms over Tehran air crash investigation https://t.co/gxbtx89TMw 5 minutes ago

MiddleEastMnt

Middle East Monitor US-Iran distrust looms over Tehran air crash investigation https://t.co/3cgcQRhnLf https://t.co/1KnzXVqq6s 7 minutes ago

ThePeach_ca

The Peach U.S.-Iran distrust looms over Tehran air crash investigation https://t.co/vaAGlmO8Co 17 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg U.S.-Iran distrust looms over Tehran air crash investigation https://t.co/PDx5WpW5jY #topNews… https://t.co/sAA0OzJeTk 32 minutes ago

RDerakhshi

Reza Derakhshi RT @ReutersIran: U.S.-Iran distrust looms over Tehran air crash investigation https://t.co/ljUwJe2Ws8 45 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen U.S.-Iran Distrust Looms Over Tehran Air Crash Investigation - https://t.co/97lZ0mJedk 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.