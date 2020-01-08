Report: Record Drop In Cancer Death Rate In U.S.
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Watch VideoThe rate of cancer deaths in the U.S. continued to drop for the 26th straight year, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society.
The death rate has dropped by 29% since 1991, which translates to an estimated 2.9 million fewer cancer deaths than if the death rate had remained constant. The data also ...
Recent related videos from verified sources
Report Shows Exercise May Reduce Risk Of Cancer
A new study shows the National Institutes of Health’s recommended exercise may reduce a person’s risk for cancer. According to United Press International, the findings were published in the Journal..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this