Report: Record Drop In Cancer Death Rate In U.S.

Newsy Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Report: Record Drop In Cancer Death Rate In U.S.Watch VideoThe rate of cancer deaths in the U.S. continued to drop for the 26th straight year, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society.

The death rate has dropped by 29% since 1991, which translates to an estimated 2.9 million fewer cancer deaths than if the death rate had remained constant. The data also...
News video: Report: Record Drop In Cancer Death Rate In U.S.

Report: Record Drop In Cancer Death Rate In U.S. 01:14

 A report from the American Cancer Society says the cancer death rate dropped 2.2% from 2016 to 2017.

Report: Biggest one-year cancer death rate decline

Researchers are reporting the largest ever one-year decline in the U.S. cancer death rate, mainly because of advances in the treatment of lung tumors. (Jan....
Cancer mortality continues steady decline, driven by progress against lung cancer

The cancer death rate declined by 29% from 1991 to 2017, including a 2.2% drop from 2016 to 2017, the largest single-year drop in cancer mortality ever reported.
