BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two dead spouses, two missing children and rumors of a cult. Confusion is growing around a series of mysterious deaths and the disappearances of a 7-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl that tie back to a couple who have since vanished themselves. Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this KOIN News Two dead spouses, two missing children and rumors of a cult. https://t.co/t1Om32NHkx 3 minutes ago Mama Sue Trump Supporter REPORT: Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors https://t.co/1vpK0B3pX3 via @realdennislynch 9 minutes ago The Pegasus Club Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors https://t.co/z1QaFWNEWl. Cults. 9 minutes ago Cascade Slappey RT @WWJ950: Case Of 2 #Missing Kids Grows To Include Deaths, Cult Rumors https://t.co/hM4VJ96K3r What happened to Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Ty… 9 minutes ago WWJ950 Case Of 2 #Missing Kids Grows To Include Deaths, Cult Rumors https://t.co/hM4VJ96K3r What happened to Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan? 9 minutes ago Carmel Manion Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors https://t.co/bOYeMNtMpV 9 minutes ago Gato raro Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors https://t.co/coL81u0lFi https://t.co/EMAM9hZpQ0 17 minutes ago WSYX ABC 6 Confusion is growing around a series of mysterious deaths and the disappearances of a 7-year-old boy and 17-year-ol… https://t.co/ZOFEFNaP4B 19 minutes ago