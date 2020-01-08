Global  

Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two dead spouses, two missing children and rumors of a cult. Confusion is growing around a series of mysterious deaths and the disappearances of a 7-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl that tie back to a couple who have since vanished themselves. Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since […]
