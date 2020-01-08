Global  

Canada 'Shocked And Saddened' After Jet Crash Kills 63 Canadians

NPR Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the plane crash in Tehran that killed 176 people "heartbreaking." One newspaper reported that nearly half of the Canadians who died are from the Edmonton area.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau

Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau 01:15

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday that "evidence" indicated that a Ukrainian jet that crashed the day before in Iran killing many Iranian-Canadians was "shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead [Video]Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead. A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m. local time in Iran on Wednesday. . All 176 passengers..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran plane crash: Canada mourns Iran crash victims

Across Canada, communities are grieving the 63 Canadians killed in the Ukraine Flight PS752 crash.
BBC News Also reported by •CTV NewsWorldNewsCBC.ca

Trudeau: Canadians deserve answers on plane crash

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday vowed his government will get answers after a Ukrainian passenger jet crashed, killing at least 63 Canadians,...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersCP24

