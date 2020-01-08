Global  

House to vote Thursday on curbing Trump actions against Iran

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a House vote for Thursday on limiting President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran as Democratic criticism of the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general intensified. Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the plan in a one-page statement that said last week’s drone strike that killed Gen. […]
News video: US House votes to restrain Trump's actions against Iran

US House votes to restrain Trump's actions against Iran 02:26

 Democrat-controlled House passes non-binding War Powers resolution, but similar measure faces an uphill battle in Senate.

U.S. House passes war powers resolution [Video]U.S. House passes war powers resolution

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress must keep American people safe, as the House passes a resolution to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran.

House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran [Video]House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, as lawmakers worried that..

US House approves measure to restrain Trump's actions on Iran

The measure would "protect American lives and values" by limiting Trump's military actions, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
The Age Also reported by •HinduNPRFOXNews.comAl JazeeraWorldNewsSeattle Times

US-Iran tensions: What war powers does Trump have?

House Democrats are preparing a vote on a War Powers Resolution to try to limit Trump's actions in Iran.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •NPRFOXNews.comWorldNewsMid-Day

