Money woes could lead to dissolution, Ferguson leaders say

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri town thrust into the spotlight after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown could face eventual dissolution unless serious financial threats can be resolved, Ferguson’s acting city manager told a federal judge Wednesday. Interim City Manager Jeffrey Blume offered that dire assessment during a hearing on how Ferguson is […]
