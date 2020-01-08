Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' as senior UK royals

Japan Today Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, say they plan “to step back” as senior members of Britain's royal family, a stunning announcement that underscores the couple's wish to…
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'step back' as Senior Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'step back' as Senior Royals 01:15

 The couple announced their decision to "carve out a progressive new role" within the Royal family in a statement released to their official Instagram account on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

British Royal family in shock as Prince Harry and Meghan quit without consulting the Queen |OneIndia [Video]British Royal family in shock as Prince Harry and Meghan quit without consulting the Queen |OneIndia

ALL IS NOT WELL IN THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY AS PRINCE HARRY AND HIS WIFE MEGHAN LEFT THE BRITISH MONARCHY IN A SHOCK ON WEDNESDAY BY QUITTING AS FRONT-LINE MEMBERS. IN A STUNNING ANNOUNCEMENT, THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:36Published

Prince Harry and Meghan's statement 'beyond belief' - royal commentator [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan's statement 'beyond belief' - royal commentator

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams on Wednesday (Jan 8) gave his reaction to the personal statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announcing that they would be stepping back from royal life.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published


Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as 'senior' royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America, the couple said in a shock...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSifyDeutsche WelleReutersCBS 2CBS NewsJust JaredRIA Nov.Belfast TelegraphBollywood Life

Royal Family Bombshell Erupts on Social Media; Buckingham Palace Says Discussions ‘Are at an Early Stage’

There's a great deal of curiosity and intrigue about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement today they are "stepping back" from their senior roles in the...
Mediaite

SouthReddishRep

SouthReddishReporter Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from royal family https://t.co/EnqDTViCHN #megxit #MarkleDebacle 6 seconds ago

_King_Wise

🌹🌹🇮🇹🇮🇹 RT @Mawunya_: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior members of United Kingdom royals, “we intend to work to be financially indepen… 29 seconds ago

ForbesEurope

Forbes Europe In a joint statement posted to Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "We intend to step back as 'senior'… https://t.co/EyHHAcKQUl 31 seconds ago

klaagblondy

EvanH ErikM. 🚜🏗🌳 RT @DailyMailUK: Twitter explodes with hilarious memes as Markle and Prince Harry step down from royal duties https://t.co/Mhg3OIxXwb 35 seconds ago

_Meddie_

Meddie RT @sarafcarter: Meghan Markle convinced Prince Harry to step away from a royal palace... I’m just trying to convince one guy to step away… 38 seconds ago

TooleNeville

Neville O'Toole Hilarious memes appear as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step down https://t.co/UdtGa4VZYQ via @DailyMailCeleb 41 seconds ago

DeanStottSBS

Dean Stott RT @Daily_Express: Prince Harry's friend defends Duke of Sussex over controversial move to step down https://t.co/saJISLX2Z5 https://t.co/… 51 seconds ago

sinaibro

SinaiBro RT @Daily_Express: Royal POLL: Do you support Meghan Markle and Harry’s decision to ‘step back’? VOTE HERE #HarryandMeghan #megxit #MeghanM… 56 seconds ago

