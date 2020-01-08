Global  

Man hands cashier note: 'Give me all the money. I'm sorry, I have a sick child'

CTV News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Philadelphia police say a man walked into a pharmacy last week and handed the cashier a note demanding 'all the money' in the register because he had a sick child at home.
News video: ‘I’m Sorry, I Have A Sick Child’: Police Searching For Suspect Who Robbed West Oak Lane Rite Aid

‘I’m Sorry, I Have A Sick Child’: Police Searching For Suspect Who Robbed West Oak Lane Rite Aid 00:27

 Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a drugstore in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for cash to help his sick child. Katie Johnston reports.

