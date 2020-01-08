UK royals Harry and Meghan step back from senior roles in surprise move
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back from senior roles in Britain's royal family and spend more time in North America, they said on Wednesday, an announcement that appears to have taken his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, by surprise.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued a personal message on their future. They say: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.