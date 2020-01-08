Global  

TN Bill Would Require Students To Play Sports Based On Birth Gender

Newsy Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
TN Bill Would Require Students To Play Sports Based On Birth GenderWatch VideoA new proposed bill in Tennessee would require transgender students to participate in sports based on what's on their birth certificate, rather than their gender identity.

The bill's sponsor, state Rep. Bruce Griffey, introduced the bill last month. It would require students in elementary and secondary schools to...
0
News video: TN Bill Would Require Students To Play Sports Based On Birth Gender

 The bill is getting some backlash from LGBTQ advocates who say the bill is &quot;demeaning.&quot;

Gender and Sports [Video]Gender and Sports

Tennessee lawmaker will introduce a bill to require students to play according to the sex designated on their birth certificate.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Bill Would Require Student Athletes To Compete In Sports Based On Gender At Birth [Video]Bill Would Require Student Athletes To Compete In Sports Based On Gender At Birth

Critics of a bill that would require student athletes in Tennessee to play on the sports team of their gender birth say it is an attack on transgender students. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:55Published


Critics of a bill that would require student athletes in Tennessee to play on the sports team of their gender birth say it is an attack on transgender students.
CBS 2

Republican politician introduces law to ban trans athletes from playing on teams that match their gender identity

A Republican lawmaker in Tennessee has introduced a bill which would prevent trans athletes in schools from playing on teams that match their gender identity....
PinkNews


KMPHFOX26

FOX26 News Tennessee lawmakers are proposing a new bill that would require some students to play sports based on their gender… https://t.co/gUpFkyouIK 2 minutes ago

virago0523

Ruby RT @jilevin: Tennessee bill would require students to play sports based on gender identified at birth https://t.co/FAqhBuUWld 2 minutes ago

foxhunter56

Thomas Carlisle RT @CNN: A new bill requiring Tennessee students to play sports based on their birth certificate's gender identification would require stud… 4 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Tennessee bill would require students to play sports based on gender identified at birth https://t.co/FAqhBuUWld 7 minutes ago

WilliamsWorks55

Shawn Williams I RT @JudgeJoeBrownTV: Somebody in MY State is acting with Common Sense: Tennessee bill would require students to play sports based on gende… 10 minutes ago

DragonsDie1230

TrumpWillPrevail🇺🇸 RT @WNCN: It’s a new bill some call an attack on transgender students. Others say it is designed to keep things fair. What do you think? ht… 15 minutes ago

komonewsradio

KOMO Newsradio New bill would require Tennessee students to play sports as gender assigned at birth: https://t.co/wkOGIAddpt… https://t.co/UXfZ7Zuo0d 23 minutes ago

DEZZIG02

DESIREE GREENE RT @abc3340: New bill would require Tennessee students to play sports as gender assigned at birth https://t.co/GMEBIrZUDj 24 minutes ago

