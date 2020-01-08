Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

MacKay 'seriously considering' Tory leadership bid, will decide in 'very near future'

CTV News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Prominent former Conservative Peter MacKay says he's not ruling out a Conservative leadership bid – in fact, he's "very seriously considering it."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BriApp

Brian משה בן דוב RT @NatashaPace: MacKay 'seriously considering' Tory leadership bid, will decide in 'very near future' https://t.co/ky1KTMQlGG 15 minutes ago

lokolHalifax

lokol.com Halifax MacKay 'seriously considering' Tory leadership bid, will decide … https://t.co/Vt0vEoEKpH #lokol #halifax 43 minutes ago

CathLvesque

Catherine Lévesque RT @atRachelGilmore: NEW: Prominent former Conservative @PeterMacKay told @EvanLSolomon he's not ruling out a Conservative leadership bid –… 2 hours ago

arobillard

Alexandre Robillard MacKay 'seriously considering' Tory leadership bid, will decide in 'very near future' https://t.co/aKJ39mxCxM 2 hours ago

NatashaPace

Natasha Pace MacKay 'seriously considering' Tory leadership bid, will decide in 'very near future' https://t.co/ky1KTMQlGG 3 hours ago

WoodstockCoC

Woodstock Chamber MacKay 'seriously considering' Tory leadership bid, will decide in 'very near future' https://t.co/7soqj4fEjy 3 hours ago

kermee55

Sue Horne RT @CTVAtlantic: MacKay 'seriously considering' Tory leadership bid, will decide in 'very near future' @atRachelGilmore reports. https://t.… 3 hours ago

CTVAtlantic

CTV Atlantic RT @YourMorning: Former Nova Scotia #Conservative MP @PeterMacKay isn't ruling out running for party leader... in fact he's "very seriously… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.