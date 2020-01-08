Global  

Many Lawmakers Frustrated, 'Insulted' By Iran Briefing

Newsy Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Many Lawmakers Frustrated, 'Insulted' By Iran Briefing
News video: Many Lawmakers Frustrated, 'Insulted' By Iran Briefing

Many Lawmakers Frustrated, 'Insulted' By Iran Briefing 01:58

 Lawmakers got their first briefing on a U.S. military strike that killed an Iranian commander. Many said they didn't get the answers they wanted.

