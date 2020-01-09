Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Desperate bush fire evacuation: Aussie town given just five minutes to get out

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Desperate bush fire evacuation: Aussie town given just five minutes to get outResidents on Australia's Kangaroo Island are being told they have five minutes to leave their homes, as the army goes door-to-door in a desperate evacuation attempt.An uncontrollable fire is racing towards the town of Parndana —...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Six Killed, 13 Injured In Vegas Apartment Fire [Video]Six Killed, 13 Injured In Vegas Apartment Fire

Five people died and 13 others were injured in Las Vegas. CNN reports the Alpine Motel Apartments caught fire early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the complex around 4:13 a.m.. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Dramatic moment fireman carries toddler out of burning building in Bangkok [Video]Dramatic moment fireman carries toddler out of burning building in Bangkok

Firefighters carried a toddler who trapped in a burning building to safety in Bangkok, Thailand on December 9. The emergency services rushed to the site where a five-storey building was engulfed in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Not defendable': Fire crews order complete evacuation of NSW town

The RFS has warned the 1300-person town of Batlow in NSW "will not be defendable," ordering a complete evacuation before the fire is expected to hit on Friday.
SBS


Tweets about this

therealgregjack

greg jackson Desperate bush fire evacuation: Aussie town given just five minutes to get out, via @nzherald https://t.co/hY7pUF9lJF 24 minutes ago

Dow32206612Jane

Jane D RT @GlobalNewsAUS: Desperate bush fire evacuation: Aussie town given just five minutes to get out @NZHerald #Australia https://t.co/wQZs5f… 40 minutes ago

GlobalNewsAUS

Global News Australia 🇦🇺 Desperate bush fire evacuation: Aussie town given just five minutes to get out @NZHerald #Australia https://t.co/wQZs5fYo09 40 minutes ago

SueForMayor

Huia Sue Desperate bush fire evacuation: Aussie town given just five minutes to get out https://t.co/KqSB4NExYd 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.