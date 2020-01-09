Desperate bush fire evacuation: Aussie town given just five minutes to get out

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Residents on Australia's Kangaroo Island are being told they have five minutes to leave their homes, as the army goes door-to-door in a desperate evacuation attempt.An uncontrollable fire is racing towards the town of Parndana —... Residents on Australia's Kangaroo Island are being told they have five minutes to leave their homes, as the army goes door-to-door in a desperate evacuation attempt.An uncontrollable fire is racing towards the town of Parndana —... 👓 View full article

