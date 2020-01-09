Frank Todaro RT @factcheckdotorg: In an address to the nation a day after an Iranian attack on military bases housing U.S. soldiers in Iraq, President D… 34 seconds ago VoiceOfLesions (@realDonaldTrump, always important for WTP to KNOW you're still consistent with one thing - lies) #Resist FactChec… https://t.co/rrNCp4WH5f 4 minutes ago Stephanie Claus In an address to the nation a day after an Iranian attack on military bases housing U.S. soldiers in Iraq, Presiden… https://t.co/VBiLKQe9C1 28 minutes ago Stephanie Claus FactChecking Trump's Iran Address https://t.co/gzfse2s2ev 29 minutes ago Seijaku Roshi FactChecking Trump's Iran Address https://t.co/9UGjtWkow4 32 minutes ago stopfakenews In an address to the nation a day after an Iranian attack on military bases housing U.S. soldiers in Iraq, Presiden… https://t.co/pbxJ7m6k7N 37 minutes ago Eva Higgins ❤️🌊☮️🙏🐾🕉📘🔺🚬😻🐒🌈⛩♉️🏳️‍🌈 FactChecking Trump's Iran Address - https://t.co/ksLp3X7mgq https://t.co/2vMqG6HC1Q 40 minutes ago noalternativefacts FactChecking Trump’s Iran Address https://t.co/kEC2MLa6bW #FactCheck #AlternativeFacts 41 minutes ago