FactChecking Trump’s Iran Address

8 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation 01:07 Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation. President Donald Trump made the televised address from the White House, following Iran's missile attack upon two U.S. bases in Iraq. Before reading his written statement, Trump opened by saying the U.S. would never allow...