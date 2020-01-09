After slapping incident, pope kisses nun who vows not to bite

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Pope Francis, who last month angrily slapped the hand of a woman who yanked him toward her, gave a light-hearted reaction more typical of his papacy on Wednesday when a nun asked him for a kiss. He said yes, although only after she promised not to bite him. 👓 View full article



