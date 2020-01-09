Global  

After slapping incident, pope kisses nun who vows not to bite

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Pope Francis, who last month angrily slapped the hand of a woman who yanked him toward her, gave a light-hearted reaction more typical of his papacy on Wednesday when a nun asked him for a kiss. He said yes, although only after she promised not to bite him.
News video: Pope kisses nun... after she promises not to bite

Pope kisses nun... after she promises not to bite 00:47

 Pope Francis, who this month angrily slapped the forearm of a woman who pulled him, had a different reaction on Wednesday (January 8) when a nun asked if he would kiss her.

