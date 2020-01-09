Global  

US House to vote this week to limit Trump's military actions on Iran: Nancy Pelosi

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday the House would vote on a resolution intended to limit President Donald Trump's military actions regarding Iran, stating that concerns about the administration's strategy and decisions were not addressed in a briefing with lawmakers.
News video: Trump: Iran appears to be 'standing down'

Trump: Iran appears to be 'standing down' 01:22

 President Donald Trump has said Iran appears to be "standing down" and said no Americans were harmed in Iran's ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing US troops. Speaking from the foyer of the White House, Mr Trump announced that the US will immediately place new sanctions on Iran "until...

US confirms military strikes from Iran against Trump administration [Video]US confirms military strikes from Iran against Trump administration

The Department of Defense said the Iranian military retaliated against the Trump administration. The attack came after Trump assassinated Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani. According..

U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote [Video]U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote

Trump administration officials failed to convince many U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that an imminent threat had justified the killing of a top Iranian military commander, and congressional Democrats..

Pelosi says House to vote on a resolution to limit Trump's military actions regarding Iran

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will introduce and vote on a war powers resolution this week to limit U.S. President Donald Trump's military...
U.S. House to vote this week to limit Trump's military actions on Iran: Pelosi

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday the House would vote on a resolution intended to limit President Donald Trump's military...
