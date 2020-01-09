US House to vote this week to limit Trump's military actions on Iran: Nancy Pelosi
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday the House would vote on a resolution intended to limit President Donald Trump's military actions regarding Iran, stating that concerns about the administration's strategy and decisions were not addressed in a briefing with lawmakers.
President Donald Trump has said Iran appears to be "standing down" and said no Americans were harmed in Iran's ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing US troops. Speaking from the foyer of the White House, Mr Trump announced that the US will immediately place new sanctions on Iran "until...
The Department of Defense said the Iranian military retaliated against the Trump administration. The attack came after Trump assassinated Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani. According..