Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chinese internet firms falling behind on renewable energy goals - Greenpeace

Reuters India Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
China's internet firms have fallen behind global peers in sourcing energy from clean, renewable sources, with soaring use of internet data driving up energy demand and carbon emissions, environmental group Greenpeace said in a report on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Worldwide Renewable Energy Would Pay for Itself, Study Says [Video]Worldwide Renewable Energy Would Pay for Itself, Study Says

A new study conducted by Stanford University has found that running the entire world on clean energy would pay for itself in seven years time.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

President Donald Trump’s Bizarre Windmill Conspiracies [Video]President Donald Trump’s Bizarre Windmill Conspiracies

President Donald Trump falsely claimed windmills spew “tremendous amounts of fumes” into the atmosphere, the latest in a long line of mistruths about renewable energy.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese internet firms falling behind on renewable energy goals: Greenpeace

China's internet firms have fallen behind global peers in sourcing energy from clean, renewable sources, with soaring use of internet data driving up energy...
Reuters

Energy experts say the the 2020s will be the Decade of Solar

Energy experts say the the 2020s will be the Decade of SolarLos Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 13, 2020 For the next 10 years, we will likely witness an impressive increase in solar energy, not only due to specific renewable...
Energy Daily


Tweets about this

GreenEnergy

Green Energy Chinese internet firms falling behind on renewable energy goals - Greenpeace - Nasdaq https://t.co/dTaADF6EoN 7 minutes ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions Clippers vs. Nuggets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 12 predi... https://t.co/DEOPsgQ6nd 5 days ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions CES 2020: Biggest laptop and PC news announcements (so far) - Windows Central https://t.co/DEOPsgQ6nd 5 days ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions Researchers simulate quantum computer with up to 61 quantum bits using... https://t.co/DEOPsgQ6nd 5 days ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions Origin PCs Big O (Yep) Merges a Gaming PC and Console - https://t.co/B7L5DFhpg0 https://t.co/DEOPsgQ6nd 5 days ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions Sending clearer signals - MIT News https://t.co/DEOPsgQ6nd 5 days ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions CES 2020: The chips, laptops, and badass gear PC enthusiasts need to k... https://t.co/DEOPsgQ6nd 5 days ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions Cary computer shop burglarized again, police say - Northwest Herald https://t.co/DEOPsgQ6nd 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.