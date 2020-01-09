Global  

Magnitude Of Great Lisbon Earthquake May Have Been Lower Than Previous Estimates

Eurasia Review Thursday, 9 January 2020
The magnitude of the Great Lisbon Earthquake event, a historic and devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck Portugal on All Saints’ Day in 1755, may not be as high as previously estimated.

In his study published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America, Joao F. B. D. Fonseca at the Universidade de...
Magnitude of Great Lisbon Earthquake may have been lower than previous estimates

The magnitude of the Great Lisbon Earthquake event, a historic and devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck Portugal on All Saints' Day in 1755, may not be...
Iran’s nuclear site hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake

Iran’s nuclear site hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquakeThere were no immediate reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake (Picture: EPA) A 4.9 magnitude earthquake has struck near to an Iranian...
