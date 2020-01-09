Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Call For Hong Kong To Create Independent Investigation Of Police

Eurasia Review Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Hong Kong authorities should urgently establish an independent, impartial investigation into alleged excessive use of force by the police against protesters, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to Chief Executive Carrie Lam. No police officers are known to have been disciplined or prosecuted for abuses committed in relation to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

REELZ Documents Small Town Killing In 'How To Survive A Murder' Limited Series [Video]REELZ Documents Small Town Killing In 'How To Survive A Murder' Limited Series

REELZ will delve into a vicious small town killing in the upcoming limited series How to Survive a Murder. Episodes one and two of the program are set to air on Friday, January 10th at 9ET / 6PT, and..

Credit: Star Magazine     Duration: 01:00Published

REELZ Documents Small Town Killing In ‘How To Survive A Murder’ Limited Series [Video]REELZ Documents Small Town Killing In ‘How To Survive A Murder’ Limited Series

REELZ will delve into a vicious small town killing in the upcoming limited series How to Survive a Murder. Episodes one and two of the program are set to air on Friday, January 10th at 9ET / 6PT, and..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

About 400 people arrested in Hong Kong during protest: HK Police

Hong Kong, Jan 2 (ANI): Amid the ongoing unrest in the Chinese administered region, 400 people were arrested here on Wednesday, after the protests seeking...
Sify

Anti-establishment views unite, divide Hong Kong protesters

HONG KONG (AP) — Trump signs, Pepe the Frog graffiti and British and American flags have become a common sight at Hong Kong’s anti-government protests —...
Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNewsReuters

Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Call For Hong Kong To Create Independent Investigation Of Police https://t.co/IUA7Oxy5K6 51 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Call For Hong Kong To Create Independent Investigation Of Police https://t.co/oeqewUhPCX https://t.co/OsQx7kbqTN 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.