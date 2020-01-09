Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To 'Step Back' From Royal Duties

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoPrince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Wednesday they will be transitioning into "a progressive new role" within the Royal family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they are going to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal family, and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully... Watch VideoPrince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Wednesday they will be transitioning into "a progressive new role" within the Royal family.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they are going to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal family, and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully 👓 View full article

