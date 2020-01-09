Global  

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To 'Step Back' From Royal Duties

Newsy Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To 'Step Back' From Royal DutiesWatch VideoPrince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Wednesday they will be transitioning into "a progressive new role" within the Royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they are going to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal family, and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully...
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stepping Away From Royal Duties

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stepping Away From Royal Duties 01:45

 Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Royal Expert Breaks Down Stunning Announcement From Duke, Duchess Of Sussex [Video]Local Royal Expert Breaks Down Stunning Announcement From Duke, Duchess Of Sussex

Alexandria Hoff reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:50Published

Harry And Meghan To Step Back From Royal Family [Video]Harry And Meghan To Step Back From Royal Family

CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will step back from their public duties with the British royal family.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Stepping Back From Royal Duties, Will Split Time Between North America & UK

Breaking royal news today – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to step away as “senior” members of the royal...
Just Jared

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Quitting Their Royal Duties – See Their Shocking Statement!


Extra

